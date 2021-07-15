Call of Duty Warzone just got update 1.39 which fixes and changes a lot of things in Season 4 and is now being called Season 4 Reloaded. You can read about all of the changes made in the new update below.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone update 1.39 released; patch notes for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

In update 1.39 Warzone got a new Limited Time Event called Blueprint Blitz. The event is similar to Double XP weekends, a new special global Event starts getting activated in where Contraband Contracts automatically spawn after you complete two regular Contracts. Contraband Contracts award you with a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward if you’re able to extract it from the DZ, in addition to tons of Cash within your current match. Blueprint Blitz should give players the opportunity to earn plenty of Weapon Blueprints from prior seasons. If you missed out or didn’t play Warzone during the time these were originally available, Contraband Contracts award you with previous Seasonal rewards after you complete the Contract. One thing to remember is that this Event will only apply to the core BR and Plunder modes.

Warzone’s first-ever objective-based game mode Payload has also been added in update 1.39. Payload pits two teams of 20 Players against each other in a race against time. Players drop in to escort two caravans of vehicles through a series of Checkpoints or sabotage the mission. Build or destroy barriers and purchase buildings to aid in your squad’s mission, and be sure to collect any Contracts you find around Verdansk as they will help lead to success. If the attacking team escorts all vehicles across all Checkpoints within the time limit, they win the match. The defending team can not only pick attackers off the payload vehicles to slow them down, but also buy and build obstacles to stall these vehicles on the tracks. This all happens as Operators are dropping in constantly with their own custom loadouts, searching for items across Verdansk like Cash and Killstreaks to aid their team in escorting or stopping the Payloads.

New prestige items have been added to Warzone in update 1.39 which include calling cards and emblems. And some more gameplay changes and fixes have been made, you can read all of them here.

