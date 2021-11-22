Call of Duty: Vanguard Silencers and Subsonic Ammo don’t work as they might seem

Call of Duty: Vanguard features the latest iteration of Gunsmith, featuring more attachments for your guns than ever. Silencers are a staple in Call of Duty and feature again in Vanguard, however a brand new attachment called the Subsonic Ammo claims to do the same thing. YouTuber TheXclusiveAce luckily for us tested both of them out and like I thought while playing the game don’t do the same thing.

For the full rundown check out the video below:

Definitely clears up all that confusion that me and a lot of other people had. I just really miss the days of Black Ops 2 where these perks and attachments didn’t overlap and things were more streamlined.