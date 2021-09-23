Call of Duty: Vanguard’s bright AF Sun is getting adjusted, other issues being looked at

Call of Duty: Vanguard developers Sledgehammer Games explained in a blog post the issues they’ll be tackling after the game’s open beta ended yesterday.

SG will be tuning down the Sun rays which if you’ve played the Beta will leave you feeling very happy. It was honestly so surprising to see that the developers didn’t catch the blinding rays coming down on the brighter maps, it was like being hit by a flashbang.

They’ll also be fixing the weird open mic glitch in Search & Destroy where the opponent team could talk to you during the round.

The dogs killstreak is being looked to fix the texture glitch which had the dogs become monstrous bat like creatures, I was horrified when I saw it the first time. Other texture and lighting glitches like the rave on Red Star are also being fixed.

The spawns are also being fixed thank god, playing Hotel Royal in the high intensity lobbies was crazy.

Overall the Beta was quite a worthwhile experience, hopefully helps the final game be as good as it can be.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

What did you think of the beta? Did you play it? Let us know in the comments below.