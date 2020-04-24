CDP, Cyberpunk 2077’s Polish distributor, files for bankruptcy

Poland based distributor CDP, who were previously going to be distributing Cyberpunk 2077 in its home country, has filed for bankruptcy.

The company was known to be struggling for a while, however things took a turn for the worse back in January when CD Projekt Red decided to delay the game to later in the year. This led to CDP laying off several employees.

CDP parted with CD Projekt in 2014 and was created alongside the now famed developer back in 1994. According to polish newspapers, proceedings are moving forward with the courts going ahead and starting to seize the company’s assets.

As CD Projekt Red parted with CDP years ago, its current state will have no effect on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 which is still slated to release later this year on September 17 for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia. At most they’ll have to find a publisher for Poland, if they do not publish the game themselves (which I think was due to an internal deal to help out CDP anyway).

