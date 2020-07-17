CDPR Wants To Surpass Their Witcher 3 Benchmark With Cyberpunk 2077, Create A Genre-Defining Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of this year and CD Projekt Red has a lot of ambitions for their upcoming project.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming hot of the heels of the success of The Witcher 3, which has proven to be one of the best selling WRPGs and one the best selling games published by CD Projekt Red. It also holds the record for winning the most Game of the Year awards surpassing the previous benchmark set by The Last of Us.

In a new interview with Edge Magazine, CD Projekt Red Level Designer Max Pears expressed his desire to surpass the benchmark that they had set with Cyberpunk 2077 and create genre-defining and groundbreaking games.

Definitely. I mean, there’s no bad blood or ill will towards any other studios or any other games because everyone in this industry moves the medium forward together. But especially coming from The Witcher III, which was such a huge success with such a great world that people spent hours exploring, it’s very much a competition and a different understanding within ourselves as a team. We’ve set the benchmark already in one previous game, and we’re trying to always do the same. So it’s about always going through and trying to make things better, but it’s also understanding that there is a difference and asking how we push those differences to being a benefit. But yeah, we’re always trying to make genre-defining and groundbreaking games.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially set to launch in April but it was delayed to September. It received another short delay from September to November. The game is also confirmed to get a free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.