Cities Skyline update version 10.01 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is out today and it implements a number of bug fixes. Get the complete Cities Skyline update 10.01 patch notes below.

Citie Skyline Update Version 10.01 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

* Fixed bulldozing fishing routes outside city

* Fixed parks disappearing when zoomed in

* Fixed missing trolleybus poles

* Fixed missing road angle indicator

* Fixed incorrect values in economy window

* Fixed Fisher King achievement not triggering

* Fixed requirements for achievements: Waters of Our Lives, World of Rotorcraft, Come Fly With Me, Trolleyface

* Fixed problems with connecting metro lines to Bus-Metro Hub stations

* Fixed broken load/save for certain users

* Fixed crash when zooming into certain Industries buildings

* Fixed crash when renaming a road

* Fixed crash when inspecting public transport lines

* Fixed crash when using popup menu with mouse

* Fixed crash when using keyboard shortcuts in free camera mode

* Added advisor information to sports inspector windows

* Fixed some vehicle headlights

* Fixed some localisation issues

* Minor bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.