Civilization 6 update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Civilization 6 implements a number of bug fixes and resolves some of the exploits that were discovered by the players. You can get complete Civilization 6 update 1.04 patch notes below.
Civilization 6 Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
June 2020 Updates:
- Upcoming
- Working on updates to Maya and Gran Colombia based upon feedback from various sources, reddit included
- Exploits Fixed
- Removed ability to choose multiple pantheons, generating multiple bonuses
- Removed exploit for combat strength/movement points from upgrading near great general
- Removed exploit that allows free policy change after completing a civic
- Removed exploit allowing multiple copies of the same district in a single city
- Updates
- If you pollute like a mad-man or kill all civs to attain a diplo victory, it’ll be less effective
- Increasing favor penalty on excess pollution
- New favor penalty for players who own foreign capitals
- Diplomatic victory resolution will only remove 2 victory points, not 3
- Points are now counted at the start of the turn so you can no longer win with points you’d actually lose in world congress
- Palenque is now a Mayan city. The city-state has been renamed to Mitla
- A few UI changes, including text-size options for chat panel, page history for civilopedia, and the ability to resize the offers and inventory panels during diplomacy
- Cities now show the actual production cost for units and maintenance – base costs can still be found in civilopedia
- Gathering Storm balance changes
- Over 12 religious beliefs “tweaked” to provide “interesting and balanced choices as your religion evolves”
- Some stronger, some weaker, some new
- Warrior Monks – Still provides units, now allow holy sites to culture bomb adjacent tiles when they finish construction
- Dar-e-merh building is now immune to natural disasters
- New Sacred Places Belief: Faithful cities with world wonders now get extra science, culture, faith, and gold
- Yosemite & Eye of Sahara: Base yield increase to better align their powers with the other natural wonders
- Community updates going forward will offer a new feature
- Could be a new scenario, free game mode, or a way to customize your setup
- PC Players: Red Death, Season Two
- Zombies (led by a brain in a jar, able to create new zombies by killing a non-zombie in combat, take damage each turn)
- Aliens (came to the world to overthrow it, have a cloaking ability that allows a sneak attack)
- Each faction (including season 1) now have their own abilities
- Sean Bean is now narrating Red Death
- Observer mode added
- Kick Voting added
- In the coming months expect more new features, balance tweaks, updates
Civilization 6 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.