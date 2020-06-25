Civilization 6 update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Civilization 6 implements a number of bug fixes and resolves some of the exploits that were discovered by the players. You can get complete Civilization 6 update 1.04 patch notes below.

Civilization 6 Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

June 2020 Updates:

Upcoming Working on updates to Maya and Gran Colombia based upon feedback from various sources, reddit included

Exploits Fixed Removed ability to choose multiple pantheons, generating multiple bonuses Removed exploit for combat strength/movement points from upgrading near great general Removed exploit that allows free policy change after completing a civic Removed exploit allowing multiple copies of the same district in a single city

Updates If you pollute like a mad-man or kill all civs to attain a diplo victory, it’ll be less effective Increasing favor penalty on excess pollution New favor penalty for players who own foreign capitals Diplomatic victory resolution will only remove 2 victory points, not 3 Points are now counted at the start of the turn so you can no longer win with points you’d actually lose in world congress Palenque is now a Mayan city. The city-state has been renamed to Mitla A few UI changes, including text-size options for chat panel, page history for civilopedia, and the ability to resize the offers and inventory panels during diplomacy Cities now show the actual production cost for units and maintenance – base costs can still be found in civilopedia

Gathering Storm balance changes Over 12 religious beliefs “tweaked” to provide “interesting and balanced choices as your religion evolves” Some stronger, some weaker, some new Warrior Monks – Still provides units, now allow holy sites to culture bomb adjacent tiles when they finish construction Dar-e-merh building is now immune to natural disasters New Sacred Places Belief: Faithful cities with world wonders now get extra science, culture, faith, and gold Yosemite & Eye of Sahara: Base yield increase to better align their powers with the other natural wonders

Community updates going forward will offer a new feature Could be a new scenario, free game mode, or a way to customize your setup PC Players: Red Death, Season Two Zombies (led by a brain in a jar, able to create new zombies by killing a non-zombie in combat, take damage each turn) Aliens (came to the world to overthrow it, have a cloaking ability that allows a sneak attack) Each faction (including season 1) now have their own abilities Sean Bean is now narrating Red Death Observer mode added Kick Voting added

In the coming months expect more new features, balance tweaks, updates

Civilization 6 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.