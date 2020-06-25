News, Patch Notes

Civilization 6 Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

June 25, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Civilization 6 update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Civilization 6 implements a number of bug fixes and resolves some of the exploits that were discovered by the players. You can get complete Civilization 6 update 1.04 patch notes below.

June 2020 Updates:

  • Upcoming
    • Working on updates to Maya and Gran Colombia based upon feedback from various sources, reddit included
  • Exploits Fixed
    • Removed ability to choose multiple pantheons, generating multiple bonuses
    • Removed exploit for combat strength/movement points from upgrading near great general
    • Removed exploit that allows free policy change after completing a civic
    • Removed exploit allowing multiple copies of the same district in a single city
  • Updates
    • If you pollute like a mad-man or kill all civs to attain a diplo victory, it’ll be less effective
      • Increasing favor penalty on excess pollution
      • New favor penalty for players who own foreign capitals
      • Diplomatic victory resolution will only remove 2 victory points, not 3
      • Points are now counted at the start of the turn so you can no longer win with points you’d actually lose in world congress
    • Palenque is now a Mayan city. The city-state has been renamed to Mitla
    • A few UI changes, including text-size options for chat panel, page history for civilopedia, and the ability to resize the offers and inventory panels during diplomacy
    • Cities now show the actual production cost for units and maintenance – base costs can still be found in civilopedia
  • Gathering Storm balance changes
    • Over 12 religious beliefs “tweaked” to provide “interesting and balanced choices as your religion evolves”
      • Some stronger, some weaker, some new
      • Warrior Monks – Still provides units, now allow holy sites to culture bomb adjacent tiles when they finish construction
      • Dar-e-merh building is now immune to natural disasters
      • New Sacred Places Belief: Faithful cities with world wonders now get extra science, culture, faith, and gold
    • Yosemite & Eye of Sahara: Base yield increase to better align their powers with the other natural wonders
  • Community updates going forward will offer a new feature
    • Could be a new scenario, free game mode, or a way to customize your setup
    • PC Players: Red Death, Season Two
      • Zombies (led by a brain in a jar, able to create new zombies by killing a non-zombie in combat, take damage each turn)
      • Aliens (came to the world to overthrow it, have a cloaking ability that allows a sneak attack)
      • Each faction (including season 1) now have their own abilities
      • Sean Bean is now narrating Red Death
      • Observer mode added
      • Kick Voting added
  • In the coming months expect more new features, balance tweaks, updates

Civilization 6 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.


