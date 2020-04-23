Code Vein update version 1.52 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game doesn’t appear to add much or fix any major issues. This is mainly a small hotfix that could resolve any of the minor issues that were being faced by the player. The patch notes again don’t tell us much to determine what is fixed.

Get the Code Vein update 1.52 patch notes below.

Code Vein Update Version 1.52 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.