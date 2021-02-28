COD Warzone: How to update Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of most played games in the world right now and available on a wide variety of platforms like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The following article goes over how to update Warzone on the platform of your choice to get the latest content as its released.

Do note that due to Warzone being an online-only battle royal, you'll need the updated and latest version of the game to play online. So it's pretty much integral that you update the game. Warzone is free-to-play on all platforms, funded mainly by microtransactions.

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Your console should automatically update the game but if it doesn’t you can manually trigger the update by going into the ‘My Games and Apps’ section, then selecting ‘Manage’, then ‘Updates’, select the game while pressing the ‘Menu’ button and finally select ‘Update’.

PS4 & PS5

Scroll to Warzone on your PS4 or PS5 and press the ‘Option’ button. Next select’ Check for Update’, which will manually trigger the update. You can also trigger the update by opening the game, where it will ask if you want to access the game now or after the update is finished.

PC

Select the game in Battle.net and right click on it, which will give you the ‘Update’ option, select it to manually trigger the update.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.