Code Vein update version 1.30 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for the add-on Hellfire Knight. It is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The update size is under 1 GB. Get the Code Vein update 1.30 patch notes below.

Code Vein Update Version 1.30 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Added support for the add-on “CODE VEIN: Hellfire Knight”.

Fixed various issues.

There are some other minor changes like the ability to teleport to depth maps from mistle now and depth bosses respawn when resting at mistle.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed and published by Bandai Namco. For more details on the game, make sure to check out our review that covers it in detail.