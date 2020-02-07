Code Vein update version 1.31 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game appears to be a simple hotfix that fixes some bugs. Here are the details on this update which is out now.

Code Vein Update Version 1.31 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed the character softlocking bug after starting a new game+ and moving to a depth from davis without activating home base mistle.

Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.