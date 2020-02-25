Code Vein Update Version 1.40 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Code Vein update version 1.40 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Code Vein update 1.40 patch notes are available to view below. This patch adds collaboration with the God Eater Series and implements a number of fixes and updates.

Added “God Eater Series Collaboration” contents.

System Updates

Added settings to make your Blood Veil transparent.

You can now display your Blood Veil and mask (it will not appear if you have set it to transparent in the settings).

Photo Mode Updates

Added special effect options.

Added mask display settings for the player.

Added/removed photo frames.

Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.