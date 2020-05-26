Code Vein update version 1.53 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is a minor hotfix for the game. It resolves an issue with some skills which could have potentially affected the gameplay. Get the details on Code Vein update 1.53 patch notes below.

Code Vein Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed a bug where damage and status effects would continue even after returning to the ground.

Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.