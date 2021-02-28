Cold War-Warzone: How to unlock LC10 SMG

The LC10 SMG is the latest weapon being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone via the latest Season 2 Battle Pass update.

The LC10 is a great weapon in the current meta with fast movement, low recoil and good accuracy thanks to its stock iron sights. The LC10 finally gives the AK-74U some proper competition in the SMG category.

The LC10 is the Tier 31 unlock of the Black Ops Cold War season 2 Battle Pass update and is free, so even if you don't have the premium version of the Battle Pass you can still obtain the gun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and PS5. Warzone is also available right now on the same aforementioned platforms.