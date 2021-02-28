Cold War-Warzone: How to unlock FARA 83 Assault Rifle

FARA 83 is the newest weapon being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as part of the Cold War season 2 update.

The FARA 83 is a fast firing full-auto assault rifle that feels very familiar to the KRIG. The gun has a fast fire rate and great range, so it should be viable in both close and long range engagements. The gun does have slower movement speed compared to other guns so you may need to use attachments that improve those stats.

The FARA 83 is unlocked at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass; which once unlocked will be available across Cold War multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone. You can either grind out the progress needed to unlock the gun or invest in the Battle Pass and buy tier unlocks on the platform of your choice (or via bitcoin up).

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.