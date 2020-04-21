Control update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is available to download now. It has been released after the last patch implemented support for The Foundation expansion. This update aims to resolve bug fixes and improve some performance.

You can find out the Control update 1.10 patch notes below.

Control Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– General bug fixes and performance improvements

The game was developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games. It is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.