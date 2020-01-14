Dayz update version 1.09 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Dayz update 1.09 brings support for new weapons and adds fishing to the game. Keyboard and Mouse support has been added to the game for PS4 and Xbox One. Get the full patch notes below.

Dayz Update Version 1.09 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The new Update 1.06 introduces the long-awaited Bear and brings fishing into the game. New weapons were added, like the Vaiga and BK-43 shotguns, the Blaze rifle, and the Kolt 1911.

We also implemented White-Listing, meaning that server owners will have control over who plays on their server using the add/remove functionality.

Console players are getting new tools, as we are enabling the mouse and keyboard support on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Anyone who owns the Livonia DLC, will be able to freely switch between Chernarus and Livonia servers, with the same character.

GAME

FIXED

Fixed: A client crash

Fixed: Character stats would not properly synchronise and update in the main menu

SERVER

Fixed: Servers could get stuck in a loop trying to disconnect players

Dayz is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.