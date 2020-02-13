Dayz update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Dayz fixes a number of major bugs and issues. Here are the Dayz update 1.10 patch notes.

Dayz Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Fixed: A client error caused by re-encountering the weapon you dropped during a previous death

– Fixed: The map always used to open at the top left corner (now remembers the last opened position)

– Fixed: Disabled “Jump out” action for back seat passengers of the ADA 4×4

– Fixed: Action circle was missing while dismantling the oven

– Fixed: The player can no longer attach both the suppressor and compensator to the SG5-K

– Fixed: Issue caused by starting an action with a different item in your hands between client and server

– Fixed: An animation glitch related to throwing

– Fixed: Several types of inventory interactions related to item reservation

– Fixed: Water bonus from wells was added to early in the action

– Fixed: Infected would not cause bleeding as intended

– Fixed: Issues with doors in the aircraft hangar, hospital, school, harbour crane

– Fixed: Issues with the sounds of doors in the firestation and big ATC buildings

– Fixed: Issues with a ladder on the construction site

– Fixed: Piles of wooden planks could spawn on top of each other

– Fixed: The big doorway of the sawmill had bullet collision

– Fixed: Object placement fixes for Enoch and ChernarusPlus terrains

– Fixed: A yellow heat comfort was giving a penalty on health regeneration

– Fixed: Position of the combination lock widget, LODs and textures

– Fixed: The player could collide with individual ivy parts

– Fixed: The Denim Skirt showed the wrong colour in 1st person mode

– Fixed: Infected could not navigate into the large grey shed

– Fixed: The Construction Light behaved weirdly when thrown

– Fixed: It was not possible to empty liquid containers in interior spaces

– Fixed: Blue Athletic Sunglasses had a green texture (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148324)

– Fixed: The Thermometer would always display 0 degree (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T146710)

– Fixed: Night vision was darkened when someone entered the players network bubble (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T147106)

– Fixed: Base building actions could be mixed up resulting in building the wrong part

– Fixed: Larger quantity numbers were not fully visible in the hand slot

– Fixed: Barrel with holes was still able to store liquids (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148495)

Added:

– Added: Repeater Carbine

– Added: .357 Rounds

– Added: 12ga Rubber Slugs

– Added: Amusement park locations throughout Chernarus

Changed:

– Changed: Global lighting changes (ground-lighting addition, brightness of day and night, shadow contrast during clear weather, rain visual tweaks, darker clouds during overcast)

– Changed: Updated the inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, some icons tweaked and unused removed to free space for more in future)

– Changed: Clean-up of the car damage zones

– Changed: Lowered the amount of leaked coolant when the radiator is destroyed in the car

– Changed: The open option for the fence gate can be accessed easier

– Changed: Removed the collision from Barbed Wire

– Changed: Barbed Wire now causes bleeding sources instead of shock damage

– Changed: The fence and watchtower kits can be dismantled

– Changed: Heavy items (with collision) are dropped using physics

– Changed: Rework of the combination lock destruction (requires more time, but in shorter cycles)

– Changed: Sawing a pile of wooden planks is now a truly continuous action

Tweaked:

– Tweaked: Decreased range of the night light, and changed its colour, position and brightness for better immersion

– Tweaked: The fence gate opens and closes slower

– Tweaked: Inventory view of the Assault Helmet Visor

– Tweaked: You receive one additional plank when cutting down a wooden log

– Tweaked: You receive one more wooden log when cutting down most trees

– Tweaked: Base building materials are now placed more clear

– Tweaked: Sorted the attachments icons of firearms

– Tweaked: The base building build action won’t show up at all when it is being blocked (previously allowed to execute without result)

– Tweaked: Adjusted the logic behind obstacle checks when building base building parts

– Tweaked: The map is now full screen

– Tweaked: Removed the collision from tourist trail poles

Dayz is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.