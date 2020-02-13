News, Patch Notes

Dayz Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 13, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Dayz update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Dayz fixes a number of major bugs and issues. Here are the Dayz update 1.10 patch notes.

– Fixed: A client error caused by re-encountering the weapon you dropped during a previous death
– Fixed: The map always used to open at the top left corner (now remembers the last opened position)
– Fixed: Disabled “Jump out” action for back seat passengers of the ADA 4×4
– Fixed: Action circle was missing while dismantling the oven
– Fixed: The player can no longer attach both the suppressor and compensator to the SG5-K
– Fixed: Issue caused by starting an action with a different item in your hands between client and server
– Fixed: An animation glitch related to throwing
– Fixed: Several types of inventory interactions related to item reservation
– Fixed: Water bonus from wells was added to early in the action
– Fixed: Infected would not cause bleeding as intended
– Fixed: Issues with doors in the aircraft hangar, hospital, school, harbour crane
– Fixed: Issues with the sounds of doors in the firestation and big ATC buildings
– Fixed: Issues with a ladder on the construction site
– Fixed: Piles of wooden planks could spawn on top of each other
– Fixed: The big doorway of the sawmill had bullet collision
– Fixed: Object placement fixes for Enoch and ChernarusPlus terrains
– Fixed: A yellow heat comfort was giving a penalty on health regeneration
– Fixed: Position of the combination lock widget, LODs and textures
– Fixed: The player could collide with individual ivy parts
– Fixed: The Denim Skirt showed the wrong colour in 1st person mode
– Fixed: Infected could not navigate into the large grey shed
– Fixed: The Construction Light behaved weirdly when thrown
– Fixed: It was not possible to empty liquid containers in interior spaces
– Fixed: Blue Athletic Sunglasses had a green texture (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148324)
– Fixed: The Thermometer would always display 0 degree (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T146710)
– Fixed: Night vision was darkened when someone entered the players network bubble (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T147106)
– Fixed: Base building actions could be mixed up resulting in building the wrong part
– Fixed: Larger quantity numbers were not fully visible in the hand slot
– Fixed: Barrel with holes was still able to store liquids (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148495)

Added:
– Added: Repeater Carbine
– Added: .357 Rounds
– Added: 12ga Rubber Slugs
– Added: Amusement park locations throughout Chernarus

Changed:
– Changed: Global lighting changes (ground-lighting addition, brightness of day and night, shadow contrast during clear weather, rain visual tweaks, darker clouds during overcast)
– Changed: Updated the inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, some icons tweaked and unused removed to free space for more in future)
– Changed: Clean-up of the car damage zones
– Changed: Lowered the amount of leaked coolant when the radiator is destroyed in the car
– Changed: The open option for the fence gate can be accessed easier
– Changed: Removed the collision from Barbed Wire
– Changed: Barbed Wire now causes bleeding sources instead of shock damage
– Changed: The fence and watchtower kits can be dismantled
– Changed: Heavy items (with collision) are dropped using physics
– Changed: Rework of the combination lock destruction (requires more time, but in shorter cycles)
– Changed: Sawing a pile of wooden planks is now a truly continuous action

Tweaked:
– Tweaked: Decreased range of the night light, and changed its colour, position and brightness for better immersion
– Tweaked: The fence gate opens and closes slower
– Tweaked: Inventory view of the Assault Helmet Visor
– Tweaked: You receive one additional plank when cutting down a wooden log
– Tweaked: You receive one more wooden log when cutting down most trees
– Tweaked: Base building materials are now placed more clear
– Tweaked: Sorted the attachments icons of firearms
– Tweaked: The base building build action won’t show up at all when it is being blocked (previously allowed to execute without result)
– Tweaked: Adjusted the logic behind obstacle checks when building base building parts
– Tweaked: The map is now full screen
– Tweaked: Removed the collision from tourist trail poles

Dayz is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


