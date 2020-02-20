DayZ update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new DayZ update resolves some major issues dealing with the game crashing on consoles. Here are the DayZ update 1.12 patch notes.

DayZ Update Version 1.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Added:

– Added: Sound for amusement park objects

FIXED

– Fixed: A game crash caused by inventory manipulation

– Fixed: A server crash related to dropping large items (reverted the physical dropping until this issue is resolved)

– Fixed: A case of bullets not being registered when starting to shoot while the weapon is moved

– Fixed: Doors in certain military barracks were disappearing

– Fixed: Item description of beige Working Boots

– Fixed: A server crash caused by certain player actions

The game is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.