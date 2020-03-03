DayZ update version 1.13 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game has implemented a number of fixes. Get the full DayZ update 1.13 patch notes below.

DayZ Update Version 1.13 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Fixed: A common server crash

– Fixed: An exploit for item duplication

– Fixed: Exploitable collisions in civilian buildings

– Fixed: A client error related to the cable reel

– Fixed: Occupied wheel slots on vehicles would still display the “Attach”

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.