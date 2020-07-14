News, Patch Notes

DayZ Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

July 14, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Dayz update version 1.19 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that implements a number of improvements. Most of the changes deal with minor issues like server crash and a minor tweak to the modding.

Get the complete DayZ update version 1.19 patch notes below.

GAME

FIXED

  • Fixed: A possible server crash
  • Fixed: An issue with stacking items into items using swapping
  • Fixed: Micro freezes caused by loading of objects such as tents, cars and base building objects

MODDING

  • Changed: ActionDrainLiquid and ActionPourLiquid replaced with ActionTransferLiquid (old actions were removed)

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


