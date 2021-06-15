Dead by Daylight update 2.23 released; for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Switch

Dead by Daylight has finally received update 2.23 by Behavior Interactive and it’s a big one to say the least.

A new map Raccoon City Police Department has been added, as well as two new survivors and one killer. And some bugs have been fixed. Find all the changes in update 2.23 patch notes below.

Trapper Visual Update: New Mesh and Textures for Circus Strongman Blast Furnace and Trapper Based outfits and their variants

More details to come!

New Anniversary Event popup will trigger with the start of the event, summarizing what players can expect.

Support for 5th Anniversary Event (Live Date: July 1st 11AM ET – July 15th 11AM ET)

Readjusted maximum turn rate per frame during Blight’s rush at large look angles.

Increased the duration of the perk “Lucky Break” to 40/50/60 seconds (up from 35/40/45).

The perk “Franklin’s Demise” will no longer destroy items. Instead, it will drain charge from items over time and leave them empty.

Demogorgon add-on “Vermillion Webcap” bonus undetectable duration increased to 3 seconds (from 1 second).

Demogorgon add-on “Lifeguard Whistle” now reduces detection range from the portal by 1 meter.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Ranger Med-Kit item from increasing the size of great skill check zones.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the terror radius to be heard when the Killer is affected by the Undetectable status effect.

Fixed an issue that could cause inconsistent behaviour when using The Nightmare add-on “Black Box.”

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Shape’s terror radius from properly updating while in Evil Within tier 3.

Fixed an issue that could allow survivors to use emotes or drop items to prevent the Shape’s standing mori.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the perk Insidious from deactivating when using the Spirit’s phase walk.

Fixed an issue that could cause fully regressed generators to remain highlighted in yellow when using the perk Surveillance.

Fixed an issue that could allow survivors to vault through a closed window on the second floor in Lery’s Memorial Institute.

Fixed an issue that prevent the Killer from going up the ramp in Crotus Prenn Asylum.

Fixed an issue that could allow the Nurse to blink behind the rubble blocking basement entrances.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from repairing one of the sides of a generator in Lery’s Memorial Institute.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from repairing one of the sides of a generator in Midwich’s locker room.

Fixed an issue that could display incorrect lighting on crows in Coldwind Farm maps.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in a log in the Pale Rose.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Killer from entering the basement in Coal Tower.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to pass over a pallet in Ormond by climbing a rock.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to completely block the basement stairs in certain Coldwind Farm maps.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in the vat drop in the Gideon Meat Plant when downed by a hatchet after vaulting.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from being picked up in Springwood Elementary.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from being up when downed near the pillars in Mother’s Dwelling.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the hatch in Fathers Campbell’s Chapel from being opened with keys.

Fixed an issue that caused a rock to be climbable in front of the entrance of the Chalet in Ormond.

Fixed an issue that could prevent access to the stairs on Temple of Purgation.

Fixed an issue with David King’s ‘Hard Headlights’ and ‘My Body, My Rules’ customizations. They created a noticeable gap in his torso when worn together.

Fixed an issue with Nemesis’s default outfit that could cause him to become invisible.

Fixed an issue with The Oni’s Demon’s End outfit that could prevent him from playing some of his lobby animations.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the fire effects in certain Oni outfits from stopping properly when changing outfits.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s Midnight Fashionista torso to clip with other leg cosmetics.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s Midnight Fashionista pants to clip with other torso cosmetics.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s arms to bend unnaturally when using the cosmetic Seoul Socialite.

Fixed an issue that could cause Ash’s eyes to become distorted.

Fixed an issue with The Nurse’s “Fluid Nightingale” outfit that could cause stretched textures when blinking.

Fixed an issue with The Legion’s “New Year Shoplifter” outfit that could cause clipping and bunching issues.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivor items to clip into their bodies when affected by Vile Purge.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivor items to clip into female survivors when running while injured.

Fixed an issue that caused the Clown’s bow tie to display an incorrect color.

Fixed an issue caused Quentin’s Urban Style and Bloody Style vests to stretch incorrectly.

Fixed an that could cause some floating skulls to remain after cleansing a totem.

Fixed an issue that could cause certain character’s accessories to become covered in blood VFX after the Legion’s mori.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to play an incorrect animation when picking up an item that after being hit by a killer using the perk Franklin’s Demise.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors wearing certain legendary outfits to be offset when carried by certain killers.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Oni to become stuck in the Demon Strike pose after being stunned.