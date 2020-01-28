Dead by Daylight update version 1.82 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Dead by Daylight update 1.82 patch notes reveal the balance changes and confirm that it is mainly a hotfix to address some of the issues since the last major update. Get the full details below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.82 Full Patch Notes 3.5.1 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

HOTFIX 3.5.1

BALANCE – Treatment Theatre map changes

The following changes were done based on PTB feedback where it was found that some window vaults were too strong in the large rectangle rooms so we reduced the strength of those window loops and increased the strength of the pallet loops in those rooms to compensate:

Tile Rec_Bath_1P_01: Reduced window loop safety, increased pallet loop safety to 80+.

Tile Rec_Bath_1P_02: Reduced window loop safety, increased pallet loop safety to 82.

Tile Rec_Bed_2P_01: Reduced window loop safety, increased pallet loop safety to 82.

Tile Rec_Wait_1P_01: Reduced window loop safety, increased pallet loop safety to 80+.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the movement extrapolation system (tested during the 3.5.0 PTB) to have a slight effect on Survivors movement (although it was meant to be fully disabled).

Fixed an issue causing the Alpine Ski Vest Meg cosmetic to be automatically granted to all players. The cosmetic will now be granted after reaching level 35 in The Reckoning’s Rift.

Fixed an issue that caused Nea’s prestige torso to be missing the effects on her arms.

Fixed an issue that caused The Plague’s vomit splashes to be very loud.

Adjusted the distance and intensity at which players would hear the fireworks SFX from hooks and generators.

Fixed an issue that caused The Legion’s Fairview Varsity Jacket (Graffiti) to play the wrong audio if a Julie or Suzie body cosmetic was previously selected.

Tentatively fixed multiple crashes relating to the Archives The Doctor changes.

Partially fixed an issue that caused The Doctor’s Iridescent Queen add-on VFX to be displaced in front of the Survivor if they were moving. The VFX is still displaced when turning.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors not to see illusionary pallets created by The Doctor’s “Order” – Cater’s Notes add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the Decisive Strike perk not to work against The Doctor if the Survivor has an insane skill check.

Fixed an issue that caused succeeding a Snap Out Of It skill check to grant extra progress.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag’s red stain to change brightness when teleporting to a trap.

Fixed an issue that caused The Nightmare’s Dream Snare placement animation to be slower.

Fixed an issue that caused an impassable gap between a hooked Survivor and a hospital bed in one of the hallways in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to get temporarily stuck when cleansing a specific totem in a bathroom in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed multiple collision issues on the second floor of the Shock room in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Entity VFX to be missing on a specific hook in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple unreachable totems and pick up spots in the Springwood maps. Shortly after the 3.5.0 update, the maps were removed from the rotation because of these unfair and exploiting issues. With this bug fix in 3.5.1, the maps have now been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible collision on the right side of the basement stairs when exiting the basement in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that could cause party members to see a corrupted lobby briefly after the Offering burn sequence.

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted lobby UI when queuing for a match as a Killer without PS+.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to switch between Killers for the first 10 seconds after queuing for a match.

Dead by Daylight is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.