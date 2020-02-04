Dead By Daylight Update Version 1.83 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Dead By Daylight update version 1.83 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.

HOTFIX 3.5.2

BALANCE

Treatment Theatre: Reworked the Totems spawn location to hide them better.

Removed the “Generators Remaining” stipulation from the Gatekeeper Emblem

Added “Gates Closed” for the Gatekeeper Emblem bonus when ending the trial with the gates closed.

BUG FIXES

Treatment Theatre: Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to be unable to unhook their teammate if the Killer is “facecamping” on a specific hook

Fixed the display of the “Sealed Shut” Archive challenge which erroneously read “Survivor Master Challenge”

Fixed an issue that caused the Rift progress bar to disappear from the widget when no challenges are available.

Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loading when opening various Overlay menus as the Lobby timer ends.

Adjusted the lighting in The Rift.

Fixed an issue in Hawkins Lab where the user’s screen would go dark when their camera is placed on a certain way.

Fixed an issue that caused an influx of Player Level update error

Fixed an issue that caused the Archives level 4 to open when fully completing level 1 of Tome 2.

Treatment Theatre: Fixed an issue that could push Survivors out of world after destroying a specific totem.

Treatment Theatre: Adjusted the collision on two stairway walls.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag’s Red Stain to change when teleporting to a triggered trap.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to avoid getting trapped by a Bear Trap while performing an interaction.