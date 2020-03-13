Dead by Daylight update version 1.86 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a simple bug fix that resolves an issue with the Auric Cell pack. It has been fixed in this update. Get the full Dead by Daylight update 1.86 patch notes below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.86 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Version 3.6.0a

BUG FIXES

* Fixed an issue that could cause Auric Cell pack entitlements to not be consumed & converted to in-game currency. All previously purchased packages will now be properly converted during the login process after the title screen.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.