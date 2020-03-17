Dead by Daylight update version 1.87 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update fixes a number of issues for the game including balance and perks. Get the full Dead by Daylight update 1.87 patch notes below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.87 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Version 3.6.1

BALANCE

Dead Dawg Saloon: Repositioned some vultures.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Repositioned the generator on the second floor of the saloon.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an issue that prevented the Nursed from blinking through the exit gates.

Fixed a heavy frame drop when walking on multiple Hag traps.

PERKS