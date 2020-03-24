Dead by Daylight update version 1.88 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Dead by Daylight is for a number of bug fixes. It is a hotfix to resolve some issues within the game after the last update. The full Dead by Daylight update 1.88 patch notes can be seen below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.88 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed an issue that would award progress to both the Killer and the Survivor for the Trophy Quick Draw.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed a performance drop when using a Flashlight.

The Deathslinger: Fixed an issue that caused the Deathslinger’s chain winch to not break after shooting.

The Trapper: Fixed an issue that wouldn’t award any score event when resetting a bear trap.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors with the perk Saboteur to see the hook auras while being in a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be unable to be healed to full health when using the perks Solidarity, Autodidact and For the People on other Survivors.

Dead by Daylight is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.