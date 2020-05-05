Dead by Daylight update version 1.91 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game brings in support for a number of bug fixes. Get the complete Dead by Daylight update 1.91 patch notes below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.91 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Survivors to fall out of world when escaping a trial and transitioning to the match result screen.

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to vault while staggered after falling.

The Oni: Fixed an issue that caused the grab animation to trigger twice when picking up a survivor in Blood Fuiry mode.

The Huntress: Fixed an issue that caused the camera to reset incorrectly when putting away a hatchet.

The Huntress: Fixed an issue that failed to award bonus Deviousness points when hitting a Survivor with a hatchet.

The Oni: Fixed an issue that caused the Oni’s Kanobo to float briefly when he transitions to Demon Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Killer to hang when the match start timer reaches zero.

Fixed an animation issue that caused the Killer to be offset when performing a Mori on a Survivor that is quickly spinning.

Thompson House: Fixed invisible collisions in the Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue that caused the Insidious perk icon to not be dimmed when the effect is inactive.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Survivor to crash when being sacrificed while using the perk Sole Survivor.

Fixed an issue that failed to display the EULA website after confirming that the user is older than 18.

Coldwind Farm: Fixed an issue that caused the Killer stain to be blocked by the corn, causing odd geometrical shapes to appear.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper’s Neptune Failure body customization to clip through the camera while the trap collecting animation is playing.

Fixed an issue that caused Auras to be visible through certain Survivor’s hair or outfits.

Fixed an issue that caused the Background music to stop playing for the Killer once all generators have been powered up.

Fixed an issue that caused the offering description to be displayed in the bottom right of the screen when hovering the cursor over this area just before they are flipped over in the middle of the screen.

The Shape: Fixed some issues that could cause the Stalking powers to either not give any stalk progress or cause the stalking to continue once the Survivor walks past the field of view.

The Spirit’s Prayer Beads add-on: Fixed an issue that caused the phase shifting SFX to be silent outside the Spirit’s terror radius if she starts phase shifting while inside the terror radius and then move farther away.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an issue that caused the lantern’s lights to flicker.

Lampkin Lane: Fixed a one sided texture wall and floating grass above the stairs of the basement.

The Hag: Fixed an issue that caused the Red Stain of the Hag to change when teleporting to a triggered trap.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes kick a user from a party lobby back to the main menu with an unknown error.

