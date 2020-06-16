Dead by Daylight update version 1.94 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Dead by Daylight has added a new DLC featuring fan-favorite characters from the cult-horror series: Silent Hill. This DLC is available to download from today as part of a new update.

You can find the complete Dead by Daylight update 1.94 patch notes below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.94 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Features & Content

Added Sets (2 or more linked Customization pieces that are always equipped together)

Added a new Rarity for Customizations – Legendary.

Added A New Killer – The Executioner

Added a New Survivor – Cheryl Mason

Added a New Map – Midwich Elementary School

Added the ability to sort a character’s Customization Inventory by rarity, outfit, or item name.

Adjusted the user interface layout scaling to better accommodate 4k resolution screens.

Added Block feature to Tally Screen, allowing to prevent someone from sending friends invite.

Balance

Clown: No longer slowed when throwing bottles.

The Shape’s Evil Within extending add-ons only increase the required stalking amount on the first activation of Evil Within III. The text of these addons has be adjusted to describe this behavior correctly.

Bug Fixes

Badham Preschool: Fixed an issue that caused various assets to appear offset, leaving a gap behind them.

Macmillan Estate: Fixed an issue that caused some ground textures to flicker.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an issue that caused 2 Survivors to be stuck when standing close to each other on the Hangman’s Trapdoor as the Generator completes.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an area where Killers couldn’t follow Survivors. between a wall and a Cactus.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to get stuck when crouch walking towards a building.

Red Forest: Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to get stuck when crouch walking behind a tree.

Haddonfield: Fixed an issue that displayed floating thrashbags in one of the houses’s garage.

Haddonfield: Fixed a missing collision in the street that could cause users to fall out of world.

Haddonfield: Fixed a missing collision above cars and trees that allowed players to land on them.

Torment Creek: Fixed a superfluous collision preventing the users from getting up the basement stair when hugging the left wall in the Silo.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer to respawn in place when equipping loadout pieces such as a perk, an offering, or an add-on.

The Shape / The Hillbilly: Fixed an issue that caused the Killer to briefly flicker when stunned by having the Survivor wiggle off or when holding a Survivor.

The Nightmare: Fixed the interrupt animation.

Fixed an issue that displayed black bars under the Survivors’ names in lobbies.

Fixed an issue that caused users to receive an error stating that a player from their blocked list is preventing the party from being joined when trying to invite two people to a custom lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to briefly appear offset from the hook and then snap back to it.

Fixed an issue that caused the Doctor’s Static Blast to not be translated in other languages.

Fixed an issue that caused downed survivors to make no sound.

The Ghost Face: Fixed an issue that could cause the Reveal to not work.

Temple of Purgation: Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be unable to blink in the main building.

Temple of Purgation: Fixed a hole on the side of the main building that prevented the Killer from walking through.

Family Residence: Fixed an issue that prevented the Plague from Ingesting Corruption from a specific fountain.

Treatment Theatre: Fixed an issue that prevented the Plague from Ingesting Corruption from a specific fountain.

Gideon Meat Plant: Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to jump through a vault point by walking against the edge of a hole and falling further than intended.

The Clown: Fixed an issue that caused the bottles to disappear a moment early after reloading.

The Clown: Fixed an issue that caused the Clown to get a very large speed boost when reloading while using both the VHS Porn and Smeely Inner Soles add-ons.

Fixed an issue that caused the perk For The People to activate when performing a heal skillcheck if it is bound to the same key as the skillcheck action.

The Deathsligner: Fixed the German description for the Deathslinger achievements.

The Wraith: Fixed an issue with The Serpent Soot to not reveal the Wraith when breaking a breakable wall.

Mount Ormond Resort: Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to get stuck between a Jigsaw Box and a hill.

Treatment Theatre: Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to land on top of a desk once they sprint vaulted a window on the second floor.

Treatment Theatre: Fixed a specific totem that was unable to be cleansed.

Treatment Theatre: Fixed an issue that caused the Killer’s projectiles to hit an invisible collision in the middle in the middle of the map.

Distortion Perk: Edited the description of the perk to better reflect it’s effect.

Fixed an issue that caused users to be stuck when hooking or unhooking a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused Female Survivors to not scream when transitioning to the struggle phase on hook.

The Wraith: Fixed an issue that caused the uncloak animation to not cancel when canceling the uncloak action.

The Nightmare: Fixed an issue that caused the top part of the power description tooltip to be slightly cut off in windowed mode.

The Legion: Fixed an issue that displayed the Susie model holding the weapon incorrectly in the lobby.

The Legion: Fixed an issue that caused the Legion to be unable to vault windows which lead to a drop when Frenzied.

Yui Kimura: Fixed an issue that caused Yui to briefly apeear cross-eyed during her idle animation.

The Underground Complex: Fixed an issue that caused the some doorways to lack collision and allowing players to see through the walls.

Fixed an issue that prevented crows from spawning when spamming gestures like pointing.

Cosmetics

The Clown: Fixed an issue that caused the Clown’s tailcoat cosmetics to clip into his right calf.

Yui Kimura’s Sakura Happi: fixed clipping issues with the sleeves.

Zarina Kassir’s Draped Cardigan: Fixed clipping issues with the sleeves and neck

The Doctor’s Dr. Vivisection: Fixed a visible gap between the neck and shirt.

Nea Karlson’s Summit Jacket: Fixed clipping issues on the neck

David King’s Hard Headlights: Fixed visible seams during various actions.

Feng Min’s Mad World: Fixed a visible hole on the sleeve of the Torso.

Dwight’s Office Slacks and Watermelon Pants: Fixed an issue that caused Dwight’s leg to be deformed when wearing the Everyday Office Slacks.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.