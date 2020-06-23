Dead by Daylight update version 1.95 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Behavior Interactive has shared a new update for Dead by Daylight today that implements a number of bug fixes. You can get the complete Dead by Daylight update 1.95 patch notes below.

Dead by Daylight Update Version 1.95 Full Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused the Healthy Obsession achievement to not earn any progress when healing a Survivor marked as the Obsession.

Fixed an issue that caused the perk Kindred to activate when being sent to a Cage of Atonement.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that caused the entity blockers created by the Blood Warden perk to not prevent the Survivors from escaping.

Fixed an issue that would trigger the Midwich siren when Spectating another Survivor opening the Exit gates on different maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Forced Penance perk to trigger a placeholder string when hitting a Survivor that is taking a protection hit.

Fixed an issue that caused the Executioner to turn while performing his ranged attack, causing the ranged attack to go off in a direction he is no longer facing in.

Fixed an issue that caused the Adrenaline perk to trigger and provide a haste buff while the Survivor is still locked in a Cage of Atonement.

Fixed missing audio when a Survivor is rescued from a Cage of Atonement.

Fixed an issue that caused the face of David King to look distorted to various degrees when playing.

Fixed an issue that caused the a placeholder string to show up when rescuing a Survivor from a Cage of Atonement.

Fixed an issue that cause a loss of the Bloodpoints when purchased from the Shrine of Secrets while in a Custom Game Lobby.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed missing texture on top of a table.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to Blink out of world.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an invisible collision for the Killer next to the Gore Pile on top of the stair case.

Gideon Meat Plant: Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be able to reach a safe spot after vaulting from the balcony.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that caused the Killer to be unable to break pallets from one side.

The Executioner: Fixed an issue that caused the trail to rise above certain collisions instead of going through.

The Legion: Fixed an issue that caused the Party Crasher outfits to look extremely bright.

Thompson House: Fixed an issue that caused traps placed on the stairs to not activate when a Survivor walked or ran near it.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes show the Survivors floating above the hook.

Fixed an issue that caused Kills from death beds to fail to award progress for Archive challenges which required to kill by any means.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer stain to not be visible on certain surfaces.

The Executioner: Fixed an issue that failed to trigger a noise indicator when a Survivor is rescued from a Cage of Atonement.

Fixed an issue that someimes cause the Exit Gate to appear closed after it has been opened by the Killer.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to stalk a Survivor hidden behind an opened school locker door.

Fixed the animation of the Survivor in a Cage of Atonement when the rescuer is being interrupted by the Killer.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that caused Bear traps to be triggered when walking underneath them.

The Executioner: Fixed an issue that caused the weapon to clip through windows when vaulting.

Dead by Daylight is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.