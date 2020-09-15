Dead by Daylight update version 2.02 patch 4.2.1 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Dead by Daylight Update Version 2.02 Full Patch Notes 4.2.1
- Fixed an issue that caused the “heartbeat” sound played for Survivors in the Terror Radius to be much quieter than intended.
- Fixed a number of issues that caused the Huntress’ hatchets to have incorrect behavior when server-side hit validation is enabled.
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors hooked in the basement to appear floating in the air in the floor above the basement.
- Fixed an issue that allowed PC/console players to add mobile players as friends.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor screams triggered by the perk Dragon’s Grip not being properly audible to the Killer.
- Fixed an issue that caused an FPS drop when looking at an activated generator.
- Fixed a post-process effect bug that was causing an FPS drop for some users.