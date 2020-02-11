Dead Cells Update Version 1.13 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Dead Cells update version 1.13 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

A new skill has been added, the Ice Armor. Covers your body with ice that explodes, freezing enemies, when you activate the skill again or after a few seconds. If you take a hit while it still active, you don’t take any damage/ malaise and the ice explodes, but the cooldown is doubled.

A new shield has been added: the Ice Shield which, surprise, freeze all enemies around you on a successful parry. Parried projectiles will also freeze the enemies.

Frostbite a new survival mutation, has been added, turning the “slowed” status into a dot in addition to its usual effect.

Cold Blood, a survival mutation, has been added. Reduces cooldown when you melee hit a slowed, rooted or frozen mob.

Meat Skewer has been reworked, with the first strike of the combo dashing and piercing through mobs. The weapon next attacks inflicts critical damages on the enemies pierced with the first strike.

Frontline shield has been reworked, it now gives you a damage boost on melee strikes after a successful parry.

Lightning Whip does more damages, and will also deal damages to the enemies close to the target (currently 50%).

Community suggestion : Gold and cells are now collected over an unlimited distance by default. Hence, this affix has been removed from the game.

Dead Cells is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.