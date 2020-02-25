News, Patch Notes

Dead or Alive 6 Update Version 1.26 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 25, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Dead or Alive 6 update version 1.26 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements additional costume support. It fixes various bugs and issues and adds the option to change characters’ hair color.

– Added additional costume support.
– Added an option to change characters’ hair color by using Premium Tickets.
– Corrected various bugs and issues.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


