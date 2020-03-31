Dead or Alive 6 update version 1.27 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is more of a minor hotfix that resolves an issue with a premium ticket. Get the complete Dead or Alive 6 update 1.27 patch notes below.

Dead or Alive 6 Update Version 1.27 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Premium Tickets that were used to change hair color before Ver.1.21 have been refunded.

– Once purchased, a single hair color can then be used repeatedly for no additional charge.

– Unlocking Hair Color Change Option for a single hairstyle now allows to select any of the available hair colors for that hairstyle unlimited number of times for free.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo.