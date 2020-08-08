Deadly Premonition 2 Update Version 1.0.3 Full Patch Notes

Deadly Premonition 2 update version 1.0.3 is available to download now. Here are the details on what is included in this update.

Deadly Premonition 2 suffered from a huge performance drop at launch. The game had a terrible performance in the open world even if the story and other content were generally of decent quality. This led to the poor critical reception of the game at launch.

The studio behind Dead Premonition 2, Rising Star Games, had promised to resolve most of these issues. They have now released the third major update that seems to have solved the issue with the frame rate.

Deadly Premonition 2 Update Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Improved performance

Inverted camera

Fix for soft-lock issue in mini-games

While these are not the full patch notes, these fixes have been confirmed by users who have installed the new update.

Dead Premonition 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.