Death Stranding: Director’s Cut doesn’t do Monster cans anymore

When Death Stranding came out back in 2019 it was full of product placements like Monster Energy Cans, they’ve now been removed as it seems the partnership was only for the original releases.

As far as product placement is concerned the Monster Energy cans had more of an in-game function than you think as they were used to boost protagonist Sam’s stamina. Upgrading your stamina was extremely important in Death Stranding as the main goal of the game is travel essentially. However that mechanic although is still there, it is now replacing the Monster cans with generic “Bridges Energy” cans.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut releases tomorrow September 24, 2021 for the PS5.