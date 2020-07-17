Death Stranding has received its first update 1.0.1 on PC. Here are the patch notes for this update that is available to download now for PC.

The new update for the game attempts minor fixes including general bug fixes and stability improvements. One specific fix that is mentioned in the official patch notes is related to checking up CPU at startup. Have a look at the Death Stranding update 1.0.1 patch notes below.

Death Stranding Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes For PC

AVX judgement to CPU check at startup

Stability improvements

General bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.