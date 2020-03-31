Death Stranding update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which adds a Photo mode.

The update to the game today implements a Photo mode that was previously deemed to be an exclusive for the PC version. The full Death Stranding update 1.12 patch notes can be viewed below.

Death Stranding Update Version 1.12 Full Patch Notes

Various performance improvements

Addition of Photo Mode

The game was released for the PS4 on November 9, 2019. It is confirmed to launch on PC on June 2, 2020. The PC version will come with the following bonus.

Pre-Purchase Now to receive:

• HD Wallpapers

• CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR “SAM” SUNGLASSES (COLOR VARIANT) *

• CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR CAP (COLOR VARIANT)*

• GOLD and SILVER SPEED SKELETON*

• GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE LV2 AND ABOVE*

All copies of the game will also additionally include:

• DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks.

• “Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

• CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR “LUDENS MASK” SUNGLASSES (COLOR VARIANT)*

• GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*

• GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*

• GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*

Death Stranding will be published by 505 Games on Steam for PC.