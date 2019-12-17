News, Patch Notes

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.45 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

December 17, 2019
Khurram Imtiaz
Destiny 2 update version 1.45 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Destiny 2 has received a small hotfix today. This hotfix deals with a variety of different issues from combat systems to eververse. Here are the full Destiny 2 update 1.45 patch notes.

COMBAT SYSTEMS

  • Fixed an issue where Dynamo mods were granting more Super energy than expected
  • Fixed an issue where swapping between Hand Cannons with Explosive Rounds could result in higher damage than intended
  • The fixed-roll of Pyroclastic Flow no longer has Tap the Trigger as a perk
  • Fixed an issue where Symmetry’s arc seekers would unintentionally stagger Unstoppable Champions
    • Note: this perk is meant for an Exotic weapon that is coming out later in the Season
  • Fixed an issue where finishers could yeet bosses off the map and cause other shenanigans

ACTIVITIES

  • Fixed an issue where attempting to launch Forsaken Baron adventures would cause a Honeydew error

REWARDS

  • Resonant Stems, Escalation Protocol chests, and other impacted rewards will now be granted properly
  • Fixed and issue where some Sundial rewards could be infused without dismantling the item

EVERVERSE

  • Fixed an issue where the Sunbreaker Titan armor ornament bundle could still be purchased at full price even if some items where owned

PC

  • PC video settings now save correctly and do not get reset when launching the game

Destiny 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.


