Destiny 2 update version 1.45 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Destiny 2 has received a small hotfix today. This hotfix deals with a variety of different issues from combat systems to eververse. Here are the full Destiny 2 update 1.45 patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.45 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

COMBAT SYSTEMS

Fixed an issue where Dynamo mods were granting more Super energy than expected

Fixed an issue where swapping between Hand Cannons with Explosive Rounds could result in higher damage than intended

The fixed-roll of Pyroclastic Flow no longer has Tap the Trigger as a perk

Fixed an issue where Symmetry’s arc seekers would unintentionally stagger Unstoppable Champions Note: this perk is meant for an Exotic weapon that is coming out later in the Season

Fixed an issue where finishers could yeet bosses off the map and cause other shenanigans

ACTIVITIES

Fixed an issue where attempting to launch Forsaken Baron adventures would cause a Honeydew error

REWARDS

Resonant Stems, Escalation Protocol chests, and other impacted rewards will now be granted properly

Fixed and issue where some Sundial rewards could be infused without dismantling the item

EVERVERSE

Fixed an issue where the Sunbreaker Titan armor ornament bundle could still be purchased at full price even if some items where owned PC