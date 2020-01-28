Destiny 2 update version 1.46 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Destiny 2 Update Version 1.46 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
ACTIVITIES
PIT OF HERESY
- Improved some performance issues in the Chamber of Suffering encounter that could reduce framerates.
- Fixed an issue where players could die when transitioning from the Necropolis encounter to the Tunnels of Despair.
- Fixed an issue where players could get out of the environment in the Tunnels of Despair.
GARDEN OF SALVATION
- Improved a performance issue that could occur when chunks of land return, or are removed during the Sanctified Mind encounter.
- Improved the visual indication for when a tether source hub is on or off.
- Added text notification when a Vex sacrifices on a relay.
NIGHTFALL: THE ORDEAL
- Reduced weekly completions needed to bring it in line with other challenges.
- Players now need three completions on Adept, two completions on Hero, or one completion on Legend or Master.
DIRECTOR
- Players can now shortcut directly to their Roster by selecting their empty fireteam slots, or by invoking the Roster shortcut on Director Map screens.
- When an activity is selected, fireteam leaders can navigate left and right to get to Quests and Roster respectively, then back to return to the selected activity.
REWARDS
WEAPONS
- Seasonal Bow mods should now work reliably with Hush.
- Fixed an issue where Onslaught would reduce damage at 2x Rampage stacks despite not increasing Rate of Fire.
- Adjusted scope feedback and camera shake on Hard Light firing.
- Eriana’s Vow no longer gets more ammo when swapping from other Special ammo weapons in Gambit. Starting ammo in Gambit increased from six to ten.
- Fixed an issue where swapping from Two-Tailed Fox to another Power weapon would generate more ammo than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Leviathan’s Breath started PVE activities with more ammo than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Xenophage started PVE activities with more ammo than intended.
ARMOR
- The Empowered Finisher Dawn mod will no longer consume Super energy if you do not have a mod equipped that is capable of benefiting from the Charged with Light buff.
- The Ever Ready Dawn mod will now stack correctly with weapon dexterity leg armor mods applicable to the weapons it covers.
- The Heavy Handed Dawn mod will no longer trigger after the death of Telesto bolts. Increased the number of enemies that must be near the player to trigger the ammo-granting benefit from two to three.
- Several class item armor mods will now correctly provide diminishing returns when multiple copies of the mod are equipped. These mods include Perpetuation, Innervation, Invigoration, Insulation, and Absolution.
- Wormgod Caress and Winter’s Guile no longer retain the status of their buff if the armor piece is unequipped.
- The perk on Synthoceps now deactivates immediately when the armor piece is unequipped.
- The Transcendent Blessing Outlaw mod will now correctly appear in players’ inventory; previously, it would only be visible in the mod flyout when socketing a mod.
- Grenade Launcher Scavenger will no longer award Special ammo for Grenade Launchers when the player picks up Primary ammo bricks.
- The last finisher removed from favorites will no longer override the fallback default class finisher.
- Giddy Laugh rare emote now has a valid icon and can be selected for equipping on the emote wheel.
- Shadowkeep campaign Exotic armor no longer has a potential to show up in Xur’s weekly inventory.
- Gunsmith now properly assesses the owned status of Unflinching Machine Gun and Unflinching Hand Cannon mods.
POWER AND PROGRESSION
- Fixed an issue that caused the amount of XP earned not to show up next to the XP progress bar.
- NOTE: This issue may still exist for players after they reach Seasonal Rank 100, but all XP earned will still apply to Seasonal Ranks above 100.
- Changed the progress bar description on the Weekly Strike challenge from “Bounties completed” (which was incorrect) to “Strikes completed”.
- Completion values for some of the destination Obelisk Weekly Bounties have been reduced.
- Fixed an issue where the “Green with Envy” pursuits could stop progressing correctly.
- Players who were in this state should have their progress updated retroactively.
COMBAT
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue in which Roaring Flames was buffing Solar Weapon Damage while standing in a Well of Radiance.
- Fixed an issue in which Sunbreaker Titans were able to self-heal by bouncing a Throwing Hammer off a wall.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Warlocks from using Blink after switching weapons or cancelling sprint.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Sunbreaker Titan’s Mortar Blast to deal little to no damage.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Sunbreaker Titans to gain stacks of Roaring Flames by destroying Telesto projectiles.
- Increased the Sunbreaker Titan’s Mortar Blast damage by 70 percent in PvE.
- Crucible
- Players will remain in spaceflight instead of going to a black screen when they load into a PvP match faster than their peers.
BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from obtaining the Black Armory Key Mold quest from Ada-1 on multiple characters.
- Acquisition of Black Armory rare bounties significantly improved.
- Players that complete all available weekly and daily bounties will acquire a rare bounty within five days.
- Black Armory Keys taking up space in Pursuits will be removed if a player has already completed the Mysterious Box Izanagi’s Burden quest chain and unlocked the Exotic in their Collections.
- The Gambit Prime “Collector” bounty will now progress from picking up Luna destination materials.
- Fixed an issue affecting the “Newest” sorting option in Pursuits.
- Newly acquired quests, or quests that get updated, will now be properly sorted to the top.
GENERAL
- In Collections, the “Playin’ the Odds” Gambit emblem will now properly register as unlocked and can be reacquired accordingly.
- Fixed an issue that was impacting the Unveiling Triumph.
- Eris is now ready to present her final Lore entry to players who need it.
- The Unveiling Lore Triumph now correctly reads #/11 Lore pieces and will unlock upon obtaining the final Lore piece.
- Fixed an issue where certain randomized dialogue would play more or less frequently than intended.
- Fixed an issue that was causing notifications to appear again after transferring items using the Bnet D2 API.
- Improved performance when receiving certain messages from the server.
- Largest impact will be in the Tower, but should help everywhere.
- Fixed an issue that caused FOTL items to be stuck in the postmaster as invisible items for some players.
Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.