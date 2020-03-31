Destiny 2 update version 1.48 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. It is a simple hotfix update for the game that is available today. Get the full Destiny 2 update 1.48 patch notes below.
Destiny 2 Update Version 1.48 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris challenges were not being reset properly, causing some players to not receive rewards.
- Fixed an issue where players were not getting the correct amount of planetary materials from bunker upgrades.
- Fixed an issue where Titan Season Pass arms ornament would block first-person view.
- Season Pass SMG and Shotgun will now create Warmind cells with Season Pass ornaments equipped.
- Fixed an issue where Sentinel Titans were able to extend Sentinel Shield/Banner Shield by suppressing themselves.
- Fixed an issue with Raiju’s Harness that allowed players to hold Whirlwind Guard indefinitely.
Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.