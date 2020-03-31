Destiny 2 update version 1.48 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. It is a simple hotfix update for the game that is available today. Get the full Destiny 2 update 1.48 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.48 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris challenges were not being reset properly, causing some players to not receive rewards.

Fixed an issue where players were not getting the correct amount of planetary materials from bunker upgrades.

Fixed an issue where Titan Season Pass arms ornament would block first-person view.

Season Pass SMG and Shotgun will now create Warmind cells with Season Pass ornaments equipped.

Fixed an issue where Sentinel Titans were able to extend Sentinel Shield/Banner Shield by suppressing themselves.

Fixed an issue with Raiju’s Harness that allowed players to hold Whirlwind Guard indefinitely.

Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.