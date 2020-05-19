Destiny 2 update version 1.51 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of hotfixes. Get Destiny 2 update 1.51 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.51 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

ARMOR

Fixed an issue with Titan exotic Wormgod Caress which was allowing for upkeep of the Burning Fists stacking melee buff far beyond it’s intended duration.

Fixed an issue with Warlock exotic Winter’s Guile which was allowing for upkeep of the Warlord’s Sigil stacking melee buff far beyond it’s intended duration.

Fixed an issue where players could earn a Sentinel Super within 10 seconds using the Grasp of the Warmind carry object.

Players can no longer melee while holding on to the Grasp of the Warmind carry object.

CLANS

Fixed an issue where the additional Clan Bounty unlocked from reaching Clan rank 6 was not being made available from Hawthorne

PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue where it was possible for the Small Fireteam XP Boost from the Season Pass to apply the wrong XP Boost.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.