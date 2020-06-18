Destiny 2 Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Destiny 2 update version 1.53 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Destiny 2 addresses a number of issues. It is a hotfix that has launched after the last major update. You can have a look at the Destiny 2 update 1.53 patch notes below.
Destiny 2 Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes
CONTROLLER REMAPPING
General
- Fixed an issue where Sprint would cancel if players pressed the Sprint action multiple times.
SANDBOX
Antaeus Wards
- Remove Super energy bonus and increase Sprint time required to activate.
Mods
- Fixed an issue where Season of Arrivals mods were available to equip without players first unlocking them.
- Fixed an issue where the Breach Resonator artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.
- Fixed an issue where the Guardian Angel artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.
- Fixed an issue where the Volatile Conduction mod had the wrong buff text and icon while its perk was active.
Finishers
- Fixed an issue where the Overhead Heel Crush Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped.
- Fixed an issue where the Aerial Snap Kick Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped.
ACTIVITIES
General
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress the Season of Arrivals intro quest due to full inventory of Umbral Engrams.
- Fixed an issue where there were visible holes are present in the EDZ terrain where the Seraph Towers were placed in Season of the Worthy.
Investment
- Fixed an issue where Prime Engrams rewarded Hunter armor to Warlocks.
- While we understand Warlocks want to up their fashion game, capes are for Hunters or Lord Saladin.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus Clan bounty would not gain progress from Grandmaster Nightfall completions.
- Removed the Collections badge requirement from the “Dredgen” title.
Trials
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to visit the Lighthouse when completing a flawless passage.
- As such, Trials of Osiris will be available once more on June 19, 2020.
ERROR CODES
General
- Introduced a minor fix for Beaver errors.
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.