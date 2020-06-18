Destiny 2 Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Destiny 2 update version 1.53 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Destiny 2 addresses a number of issues. It is a hotfix that has launched after the last major update. You can have a look at the Destiny 2 update 1.53 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes

CONTROLLER REMAPPING

General

Fixed an issue where Sprint would cancel if players pressed the Sprint action multiple times.

SANDBOX

Antaeus Wards

Remove Super energy bonus and increase Sprint time required to activate.

Mods

Fixed an issue where Season of Arrivals mods were available to equip without players first unlocking them.

Fixed an issue where the Breach Resonator artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian Angel artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Volatile Conduction mod had the wrong buff text and icon while its perk was active.

Finishers

Fixed an issue where the Overhead Heel Crush Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Aerial Snap Kick Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped.

ACTIVITIES

General

Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress the Season of Arrivals intro quest due to full inventory of Umbral Engrams.

Fixed an issue where there were visible holes are present in the EDZ terrain where the Seraph Towers were placed in Season of the Worthy.

Investment

Fixed an issue where Prime Engrams rewarded Hunter armor to Warlocks.

While we understand Warlocks want to up their fashion game, capes are for Hunters or Lord Saladin.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Clan bounty would not gain progress from Grandmaster Nightfall completions.

Removed the Collections badge requirement from the “Dredgen” title.

Trials

Fixed an issue where players were unable to visit the Lighthouse when completing a flawless passage.

As such, Trials of Osiris will be available once more on June 19, 2020.

ERROR CODES

General

Introduced a minor fix for Beaver errors.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.