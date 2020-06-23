Destiny 2 update version 1.54 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that implements some minor changes to solve issues. These bug fixes can be viewed in the complete Destiny 2 update 1.54 patch notes seen below.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.54 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

CONTROLLER REMAPPING:

Fixed an issue where analog-based actions required a full button or trigger press. Players should no longer encounter issues where they could not aim down sights or fire their weapons.

Fixed an issue where Stormtrance could not be used if attack inputs are held during the cast animation.

Fixed an issue where the Hunter’s dodge and Warlock’s Icarus Dash were more difficult to activate.

Fixed an issue where pressing A no longer dismounted from Sparrows while using the Jumper controller scheme.

ACTIVITIES

Fixed an issue where some players had an invisible ship, black emblem, and zero Power Level displayed when in orbit.

INVESTMENT

Fixed an issue where various reward sources were dropping gear at 750 Power instead of their intended Power Level.

Fixed an issue where the Tommy’s Matchbook Catalyst quest was removed from player inventories. Note: Players who had this quest removed have lost progress, but we have reduced the requirements of the quest to compensate.

Fixed an issue where the Destiny 2: Beyond Light preorder emblem did not appear in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the “Upgrade Gift Ranks” Triumph did not properly record progress.

Removed two Legendary ships from Amanda Holiday that could not be purchased.

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Artifact mods required more Glimmer than intended to socket.

Fixed an issue where solo completions of the Prophecy dungeon did not properly unlock the associated Triumph.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Witherhoard dealt a ridiculous amount of damage to various enemies.

Fixed an issue that could occur when swapping out Exotic gear while their perks were still active.

ARMOR/GEAR/COLLECTIONS

Fixed an issue where Saint’s Vocation Exotic ship was invisible in preview and orbit.

Fixed an issue where the Almost Mighty Exotic Ghost Shell was invisible in preview and when summoned.

Fixed an issue where the Insight Unyielding Titan gauntlets could obscure the screen when aiming Bows.

Fixed an issue where the Cryptarch beacon would not activate when acquiring the Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals Silver/Emote platform offer.

Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.