Destiny 2 Update Version 1.56 Full Patch Notes 2.9.1.1 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

July 14, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Destiny 2 update version 1.56 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for update 2.9.1.1.

The new update is a minor hotfix that deals with a number of issues.  You can have a look at the complete Destiny 2 update 1.56 patch notes below.

ACTIVITIES

DUNGEON PROPHECY

  • Fixed an issue where a door in the Hexahedron would occasionally not open.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

CONTROLS

  • Remapping the input for Interact no longer changes the button prompt for Revive which will always be mapped to X/Square.
  • Fixed an issue where canceling a glide jump would cause Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump after landing.
  • Updated default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit to match standard control preset (X/Square -> A/Cross).
  • Fixed an issue where Hunters would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.

INVESTMENT

  • Fixed an issue where Advanced Pyramid Focusing was only rewarding 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as stated in the Triumph.
  • To help players optimize daily weapon bounties, Banshee now picks six new weapon types to focus on each week – three primary, one special, and two heavy.
  • Added a Season Rank Stat tracker for Season of Arrivals.
  • The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has been removed.

WEAPONS

  • Fixed an issue where Witherhoard’s projectiles would appear randomly on screen while using abilities or when stowed away.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Witherhoard’s direct hit damage to be unintentionally doubled if a player swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.

ARMOR

  • Fixed an issue where the Surprise Attack perk does would not properly deactivate and reactivate when switching Sidearms

GENERAL

  • Fixed an issue where the Fencing Salute Emote could allow players to get out of the environment.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Hide Hints” settings option was currently displaying as “Never Show Full SteamID” and not functioning properly.

Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


