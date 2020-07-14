Destiny 2 update version 1.56 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for update 2.9.1.1.

The new update is a minor hotfix that deals with a number of issues. You can have a look at the complete Destiny 2 update 1.56 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update Version 1.56 Full Patch Notes 2.9.1.1 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

ACTIVITIES

DUNGEON PROPHECY

Fixed an issue where a door in the Hexahedron would occasionally not open.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

CONTROLS

Remapping the input for Interact no longer changes the button prompt for Revive which will always be mapped to X/Square.

Fixed an issue where canceling a glide jump would cause Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump after landing.

Updated default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit to match standard control preset (X/Square -> A/Cross).

Fixed an issue where Hunters would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.

INVESTMENT

Fixed an issue where Advanced Pyramid Focusing was only rewarding 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as stated in the Triumph.

To help players optimize daily weapon bounties, Banshee now picks six new weapon types to focus on each week – three primary, one special, and two heavy.

Added a Season Rank Stat tracker for Season of Arrivals.

The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has been removed.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Witherhoard’s projectiles would appear randomly on screen while using abilities or when stowed away.

Fixed an issue that caused Witherhoard’s direct hit damage to be unintentionally doubled if a player swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where the Surprise Attack perk does would not properly deactivate and reactivate when switching Sidearms

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Fencing Salute Emote could allow players to get out of the environment.

Fixed an issue where the “Hide Hints” settings option was currently displaying as “Never Show Full SteamID” and not functioning properly.

Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.