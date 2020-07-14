Destiny 2 update version 1.56 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for update 2.9.1.1.
The new update is a minor hotfix that deals with a number of issues. You can have a look at the complete Destiny 2 update 1.56 patch notes below.
Destiny 2 Update Version 1.56 Full Patch Notes 2.9.1.1 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
ACTIVITIES
DUNGEON PROPHECY
- Fixed an issue where a door in the Hexahedron would occasionally not open.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
CONTROLS
- Remapping the input for Interact no longer changes the button prompt for Revive which will always be mapped to X/Square.
- Fixed an issue where canceling a glide jump would cause Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump after landing.
- Updated default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit to match standard control preset (X/Square -> A/Cross).
- Fixed an issue where Hunters would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.
INVESTMENT
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Pyramid Focusing was only rewarding 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as stated in the Triumph.
- To help players optimize daily weapon bounties, Banshee now picks six new weapon types to focus on each week – three primary, one special, and two heavy.
- Added a Season Rank Stat tracker for Season of Arrivals.
- The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has been removed.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where Witherhoard’s projectiles would appear randomly on screen while using abilities or when stowed away.
- Fixed an issue that caused Witherhoard’s direct hit damage to be unintentionally doubled if a player swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where the Surprise Attack perk does would not properly deactivate and reactivate when switching Sidearms
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where the Fencing Salute Emote could allow players to get out of the environment.
- Fixed an issue where the “Hide Hints” settings option was currently displaying as “Never Show Full SteamID” and not functioning properly.
Destiny 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.