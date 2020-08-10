Destroy All Humans! update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This small hotfix update implements a number of improvements mainly for rare crashes and a few audio issues. Get the complete patch notes below.

Destroy All Humans! Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (August 10 Update)

– Fixed showstopper related to savegames at certain checkpoints

– Fixed rare crashes

– Fixed a few audio issues, added music to the Turnipseed Farm open world

– Fixed rare cases of holobob cancelling a when holobob target despawns. Now the ability will continue as it should even if the Holobob target is despawned

The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.