Diablo 3 update version 1.34 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game includes brand-new Season buff, new class sets, and a handful of item and skill adjustments. Get the complete Diablo 3 update 1.34 patch notes below.

Diablo 3 Update Version 1.34 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Items

Demon Hunter

New Demon Hunter Set: Gears of Dreadlands 2-Piece Bonus Gain 4 seconds of Momentum when attacking with a Primary skill, at a maximum of 20 seconds. Your Primary skills deal 10% increased damage per second of Momentum.​ 4-Piece Bonus Casting Strafe against enemies will automatically shoot your last used primary skill, and also give 60% damage reduction while strafing and for 5 seconds after. While Strafing, you gain 8% increased movement speed for each second of Momentum. 6-Piece Bonus Your primary skills deal 10000% more damage

Leonine Bow of Hashir Bolas have a 30% 100% chance on explosion to pull in all enemies within 24 yards, and also deal 100-150% increased damage.

Emimei’s Duffel Bolas now explode instantly and deal 150-175% increased damage.

The Ninth Cirri Satchel Hungering Arrow has 20-25% is guaranteed to pierce and also deals 450-600% increased damage.

Odyssey’s End Enemies snared by your Entangling Shots take 20-25% 100-150% increased damage from all sources.

Hunter’s Wrath Your primary skills attack 30% faster and deal 45-60% 150-200% increased damage.

Holy Point Shot Impale throws 2 additional knives and deals 75-100% increased damage .



Necromancer

Developer’s Note: With the adjustments coming in for a few past Necromancer sets and abilities, we will continue to evaluate the performance of the new set this season and may make additional adjustments in future seasons if we believe they are necessary.

New Necromancer Set: Masquerade of the Burning Carnival 2-Piece Bonus Your Simulacrums no longer take damage, gains all runes, and its cooldown is refreshed when you die. 4-Piece Bonus While you have a Simulacrum, damage is reduced by 50%. Damage you take is split with your Simulacrums as well. 6-Piece Bonus Your Bone Spear deals 10,000% increased damage. Simulacrums gain triple this bonus.

Grasps of Essence When an exploded corpse damages at least one enemy, Your Corpse Explosion deals 75-100% 150-200% increased damage for 6 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

Haunted Visions Simulacrum now drains 5% 1% of your maximum life every second and lasts twice as long forever . They can now duplicate Grim Scythe instead of Skeletal Mage.

Razeth’s Volition Skeletal Mage gains the effect of the Gift of Death and Singularity runes. You gain 35-60% damage reduction if your Essence is not full.

Jesseth Arms 2-Piece Set Bonus: While your skeletons are commanded to attack a target, you deal 400% increased damage.

Grace of Inarius 4-Piece Set Bonus: Bone Armor grants an additional 2% 3% damage reduction per enemy hit.

Pestilence Master’s Shroud 6-Piece Set Bonus: Each corpse you consume grants you an Empowered Bone Spear charge that increases the damage of your next Bone Spear by 3300%. In addition, Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion damage is increased by 1650% 3300% .



Crusader

Shield of Fury This effect may stack up to 20 10 times.



General

Stone of Jordan Added power: Each of your elemental’s damage bonus is equal to your highest static elemental bonus to skill.

Reaper’s Wraps Added a 2-second internal cooldown to the Health globe effect.

Mantle of Channeling Now works with the Necromancer’s Siphon Blood.

Convention of Elements Added “non-static” to the wording of the legendary power’s description. The functionality is unchanged



Skill Changes

Necromancer Simulacrum These will now warp to the Necromancer if they begin to move too far away from the player. This only works if the Necromancer is wearing the Masquerade of the Burning Carnival set or Haunted Visions. Simulacrums cannot use Grim Scythe (with Haunted Visions) or Skeletal Mage unless the Necromancer had either of those abilities while the Simulacrums were created. Final Service No longer consumes pets. Final Service now activates before Simulacrum’s Self Sacrifice. Bone Prison Simulacrums now benefit from this passive skill. Serration Simulacrums now benefit from this passive skill. Corpse Explosion Damage increased from 350% to 1050%.

Witch Doctor Spirit Barrage The Spectres from the Phantasm rune no longer benefit from pet bonuses.



Bug Fixes