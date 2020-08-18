Codemasters has updated Dirty Rally 2.0 to version 1.25 today. This update is available to download now on all platforms. Here are the full patch notes.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is the latest game in the series that continues to receive post-launch updates. The latest update is officially numbered 1.15 while Codemasters has confirmed that they have update 1.16 is in development, set to release early October.

Dirt Rally 2.0 Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (August 18 Update)

Content:

New livery: Royal Air Force – Ford Fiesta R5

UI/UX:

Re-enabled World Series tab on main menu to accommodate for DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series Qualifiers. Note:

Players who take part in World Series Qualifiers will earn a new car (Ford Fiesta R5 MKII), which is set to be released in version 1.16.

Players who take part in Qualifiers using v1.15 will get the car when it releases.

Rallycross:

Updated sponsor board branding on all FIA World Rallycross championship tracks to reflect real-world updates.

Adjusted performance of AI drivers in wet conditions (decreased pace by 1%).

Cars:

SUBARU Legacy RS – Added ability to upgrade brake durability in My Team, in line with other cars across the game.

SUBARU WRX STI (Rallycross) – Updated livery number which was previously difficult to see.

Peugeot 208 WRX (2019) – Adjusted position of gear indicator which was previously obscured by steering wheel.

Locations:

Perth and Kinross, Scotland – Adjusted collision detection for some log piles, which previously resulted in invisible collisions.

Perth and Kinross, Scotland – Adjusted Pace Note timings for a small number of corners on Newhouse Bridge Stage (now come slightly earlier).

Perth and Kinross, Scotland – Resolved issue regarding notable FPS drop on South Morningside and Old Butterstone Muir Stages (narrow bridge section).

Colin McRae Scenarios: