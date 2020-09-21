Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is also coming to PS4, not Switch exclusive

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was revealed at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini for the Nintendo Switch and it had many fans confused.

Disgaea as a franchise is notable to always release for a PlayStation platform, so it was certainly weird to see Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny to be revealed in such a way that it was implied to be a Switch exclusive. Thankfully NIS Japan confirmed that the game would indeed release for the PS4 as well.

So far it’s confirmed that Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will release on January 28, 2021 for both Switch and PS4 in Japan. The situation in the west is a bit blurry since NISA (NIS America) is not willing to comment on if the PS4 version will make it to Europe and North America. This however seems normal and they’re probably waiting to confirm the PS4 at a future Sony event or date.

We’ll keep you posted when or if the PS4 version of Disgaea 6 is confirmed for a Western release.