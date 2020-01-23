News, Patch Notes

Divinity Original Sin 2 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes

January 23, 2020
1 comment
Khurram Imtiaz
FacebookTwitterReddit

Divinity Original 2 update version 1.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Larian Studios has released a brand new update for Divinity Original Sin 2. It is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the Divinity Original Sin 2 update 1.11 patch notes.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes

  • Added Free DLC: Gift Bag 4 – Sourceror Secrets.
  • Improved usability on the Larian Modifications menu
  • Fixed Bedroll not reviving party members correctly when using “From the ashes” modifier
  • Fixed Achievements being locked in a new Campaign game having started a separate Adventure with Larian Modifications turned on first
  • Fixed Black Cat becoming hostile after the client uses the Black Cat Whistle in multiplayer
  • Fixed several issues with having two black cats after escaping from Fort Joy and having Nine Lives modifier turned on
  • Fixed Sir Lora being a ninja. He now has correct footstep sounds
  • Fixed some dialog inconsistencies in Fort Joy with Song of Nature Gift Bag
  • Fixed small text and name issues

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


FacebookTwitterReddit

Khurram Imtiaz

Editor-in-Chief at GearNuke. When I am not posting news, I can be seen sharing my thoughts over at Twitter.

You can follow me on Twitter and Google+

View all posts