Divinity Original 2 update version 1.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes

Added Free DLC: Gift Bag 4 – Sourceror Secrets.

Improved usability on the Larian Modifications menu

Fixed Bedroll not reviving party members correctly when using “From the ashes” modifier

Fixed Achievements being locked in a new Campaign game having started a separate Adventure with Larian Modifications turned on first

Fixed Black Cat becoming hostile after the client uses the Black Cat Whistle in multiplayer

Fixed several issues with having two black cats after escaping from Fort Joy and having Nine Lives modifier turned on

Fixed Sir Lora being a ninja. He now has correct footstep sounds

Fixed some dialog inconsistencies in Fort Joy with Song of Nature Gift Bag

Fixed small text and name issues

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.