Divinity Original 2 update version 1.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Larian Studios has released a brand new update for Divinity Original Sin 2. It is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the Divinity Original Sin 2 update 1.11 patch notes.
Divinity Original Sin 2 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes
- Added Free DLC: Gift Bag 4 – Sourceror Secrets.
- Improved usability on the Larian Modifications menu
- Fixed Bedroll not reviving party members correctly when using “From the ashes” modifier
- Fixed Achievements being locked in a new Campaign game having started a separate Adventure with Larian Modifications turned on first
- Fixed Black Cat becoming hostile after the client uses the Black Cat Whistle in multiplayer
- Fixed several issues with having two black cats after escaping from Fort Joy and having Nine Lives modifier turned on
- Fixed Sir Lora being a ninja. He now has correct footstep sounds
- Fixed some dialog inconsistencies in Fort Joy with Song of Nature Gift Bag
- Fixed small text and name issues
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.